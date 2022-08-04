ABC: Oxford Island play park vandalism

A Lurgan councillor has criticised a spate of anti-social behaviour that has forced the new play park at Oxford Island to close next week to facilitate essential repairs.

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough took to social media on the evening of Monday, August 1, to confirm the bespoke one-of-a -kind play park will be closed in the first half of next week to facilitate the essential repair works.

“Please note Oxford Island Play Park will be closed next Monday, August 8 to Wednesday, August 10 (inclusive) to facilitate essential repair works,” reads the post.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Following this news, SDLP councillor, Ciaran Toman said the work is required as a result of “graffiti and broken apparatuses”.

“Due to the recent spats of graffiti and broken apparatuses, [the] play park in Oxford Island will be closed for [three] days next week,” he said.

“It is disappointing that only a short period since this play park has been open, it is now closed to facilitate essential repairs.”