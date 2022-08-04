'B-Positive' inspiration Adam Watson (9) passes away

Inspirational nine-year-old Banbridge boy Adam Watson has passed away.

Adam, who had been suffering from leukaemia for the past two years, had been the inspiration behind his family's charity, B-Positive.

In 2020, Adam completed his last chemotherapy and ended his treatment, however just three months later he relapsed.

A cord blood transplant last year in Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital was also unsuccessful.

He passed away yesterday afternoon peacefully at his home.

Among those paying tribute to Adam was MP for the area, Carla Lockhart, who revealed she had been speaking to Adam's parents, David and Sara, two nights ago.

The Upper Bann MP said: "My heart is aching for David and Sara and the family circle. I cannot imagine the pain they must feel at the loss of Adam. To lose a child must be the most difficult thing in the world to come to terms with and that journey for David and Sara has sadly begun.

"There are no words that can ever be spoken that will take away the hurt and pain but we just pray that they get the strength to get through the difficult times ahead.

"When I think of Adam I will always remember him as a wee warrior someone who fought his battle with great determination and inner strength. Defeating leukaemia once, he battled so hard when he was given the devastating news that it had returned. Sadly, it has just been too much to beat it again.

"This is such a sad day. Adam’s Army and the B-Positive campaign that Adam inspired, and galvanised a whole community, has lost its little champion."

Also paying tribute were Banbridge based Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band, who said they were "devastated" by the news and Irish Premiership side Glenavon FC's Academy, who had been supporting the charity in recent months, said they were "deeply saddened" by the news.

Adam's funeral service will take place on Friday, 5 August at 12.30pm in Seapatrick Parish Church followed by committal in Banbridge New Cemetery. The house is strictly private.