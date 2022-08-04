Motorist drove with a smashed windscreen and under the influence of drugs

A Gilford man, who used a car in a dangerous condition and under the influence of drugs, has been banned from driving for a year.

The case of Nathan Breen, (28), of Hunters Hill Park, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 3.

The court heard that on December 17 last year, police were alerted to a vehicle turning sharply onto Kiln Road in Lurgan without signalling.

Police located the vehicle, stopped it and spoke with the driver who was the defendant.

Officers observed that the car was in a dangerous condition as it had a smashed windscreen and they tyres were not fit for purpose.

Police suspected that Breen might be under the influence of a substance based on his demeanour, with a preliminary impairment test resulting in a fail.

A blood sample was taken and it confirmed the presence of drugs in his system.

In his defence, the court was told that Breen understands there is going to be an “inevitability” about the case and that he has moved out of the Lurgan area.

It was confirmed that the defendant got rid of the car after the detection by police.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a £100 fine for using a vehicle in a dangerous condition and a £300 fine and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.