Prison sentence for motoring offences - pending appeal

A Portadown man, who pleaded guilty to numerous motoring offences, has been jailed for eight months pending appeal.

The case of Lloyd Fowler, (57), of Drumcree Grove, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 3.

The court heard that on August 18, 2020, police were tasked to the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Portadown.

It was reported that Fowler had exited a T junction and collided with a stationary parked car which was near the junction.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the injured party who informed officers that the driver of the other vehicle had failed to stop, remain and report the accident.

Enquiries established that it was Fowler’s vehicle and he was a disqualified driver at that period of time, meaning he had no insurance.

Fowler made a full admission to all complaints before the court.

Furthermore, on May 26 last year, police observed a vehicle travelling in Portadown and they brought it to a stop to speak to the driver.

Fowler immediately admitted to police that he was a disqualified driver and further enquiries established that he was driving his son’s vehicle and he took it without authority.

The defendant made full admissions to all offences.

In his defence, the court was told that Fowler has worked all his life as an electrical engineer but he has encountered some difficulties with his physical and mental health.

It was conceded that he has dealt with a lot of his personal issues and he has no further matters in the pipeline.

The solicitor pointed out that the “penny has finally dropped” with his client and that a two-year probation order may assist with his progress.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “You were convicted in these matters after a plea of not guilty, so therefore, you are not entitled to any credit in the way the matters have been approached.

“You received a disqualification on January 31, 2020 for driving whilst unfit for a period of 18 months and chronologically these offences are your second and fourth breaches of that order.

“You cannot continuously and repeatedly breach a court order for something as serious and not lost your liberty.”

For the offences in August 2020, the Judge imposed a one month custodial sentence for failing to remain at a damage only accident, a one month custodial sentence for failing to stop at a damage only accident, a one month custodial sentence for failing to report at a damage only accident and a 12 month disqualification, a three month custodial sentence and a 12 month disqualification for no insurance, a £200 fine and a 12 month disqualification for driving without due care and attention and a four month custodial sentence and a 12 month disqualification for driving whilst disqualified.

All periods of custody are to run concurrently with each other.

DJ Kelly imposed a three month custodial sentence and a 12 month disqualification for no insurance, a four month custodial sentence and a 12 month disqualification for driving whilst disqualified and a one month custodial sentence and a 12 month disqualification for taking a motor vehicle without authority.

All periods of custody are to run concurrently with each other.

However, between the two charges, the periods of custody are to run consecutively, totalling eight months.

An application to fix bail for appeal was granted at £500 with stringent conditions in place.