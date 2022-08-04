Tennyson participates in ‘biggest ever’ Belfast Pride

Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson has joined more than 60,000 people in Belfast for the largest Belfast Pride festival to date.

The Upper Bann representative participated in the annual parade with Alliance Party colleagues.

Eóin said, “It was fantastic to be back at Pride after a two-year absence due to the pandemic, and to see record numbers of people participating.

“Pride is an important series of events for the LGBTQ+ community. This was an opportunity to celebrate the progress that has been achieved in recent years including the delivery of equal marriage, but also highlight many of the inequalities and challenges that still exist.

"From hate crime, to securing a statutory ban on so-called conversion therapy, there remains much work to do. None of us are equal until all of us are equal, and Alliance remains fully committed to the achievement of full LGBTQ+ equality.”