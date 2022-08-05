Alleged thefts from Lurgan store totalling almost £1200

Two instances of shoplifting from a store on the same day, totalled almost £1200 in stolen goods Craigavon Magistrates Court has heard.

Patrick Stokes (25) from Greenavle Park, Magherafelt is accused of stealing 30 totes from Home Bargains in Lurgan to the value of £780 on 9 June.

On the same day he allegedly repeated the offence by stealing 15 totes valued at £390.

A police officer said both charges could be connected.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remanded Stokes on continuing bail to return to court on 31 August.