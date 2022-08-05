Court hears how man staggered on the Garvaghy Road

A 43-year-old man, who was staggering on the Garvaghy Road during rush hour, has pleaded guilty to an offence of simple drunk.

The case of John Patrick Quinn, of Killymoon Crescent, Cookstown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 3.

The court heard that on June 8 this year, police responded to a report of a dropped 999 call from a reporting person.

Whilst responding to the call, police came across the defendant walking along the Garvaghy Road, Portadown, heading in the direction of the reporting person’s address.

Police stopped and spoke with the defendant who appeared to be under the influence of a substance, his speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet.

Officers attempted to contact the reporting person via the phone to establish the nature as to why she contacted police but the defendant at that stage was obstructive and attempted to remove his trousers in public.

Police spoke with the reporting person on body worn regarding the other matter and that she asked Quinn to leave but the defendant was seen staggering on the Garvaghy Road during rush hour and headed back towards the reporting person’s address.

Quinn was once again stopped by police who were concerned by his level of intoxication and he was conveyed to his own address in Cookstown.

Police contacted the defendant’s father and he did not wish for his son to return due to his level of intoxication and was brought to Dungannon Custody, where his behaviour was labelled as “unpredictable”.

In his defence, the court was told that Quinn has a long standing alcohol issue and that it is a vicious circle.

The solicitor added for some leniency due to Quinn’s guilty plea and he attended court proceedings.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £100.