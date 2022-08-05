Four month jail term for domestic incident

A Lurgan man, who was involved in a domestic dispute, has been jailed for four months.

The case of Ryan Thompson, (33), of Wolf Island Terrace, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 3.

The court heard that on March 18 this year, the injured party reported to police that after having been drinking with the defendant in the afternoon, they both returned home and that she went to sleep.

After falling asleep, the injured party reported that she was woken by the sound of her bedroom door being kicked open and caused it to come off its bottom hinge.

The injured party alleged that the defendant stormed into her room and used words such as “a*****e* and “you’re f*****g good for nothing, f****r”.

As the injured party attempted to get out of bed, it was reported that Thompson pushed her backwards using both hands in the area of her chest.

As a result, the injured party fell backwards onto her bed and struck the headboard, causing pain and discomfort to her neck.

Police were made aware that Thompson had further contact with the injured party by telephone and stated the defendant called her and said: “You’re a f*****g a******e nothing happened to the door” and “I’ll f*****g get you and then you will have police at the door”.

The injured party told police this interaction left her feeling “scared s******s”.

Police viewed the phone and it was the defendant’s mobile phone who called and it lasted over two minutes.

The defendant presented himself to Lurgan Police Station the following day and answered “no comment” to the questions put to him.

In his defence, the court was told that Thompson pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and that the prosecution’s evidence was based solely on body worn video footage and the defendant didn’t brazen the situation out.

It was added that Thompson has a difficulty as he had a suspended sentence for the exact same type of offending on the same person and he’s recommitted that within five or six months.

It was conceded that Thompson has a problem with alcohol but he has been working casually and he is a de facto carer for his grandparents.

DJ Kelly told the defendant: “These are serious offences.

“I have to add by your plea of guilty, you are accepting that these offences were aggravated by domestic abuse.

“I am satisfied from the outline of the facts that domestic abuse was an aggravating feature in relation to the totality of the offences when combined together.”

The Judge imposed a two month custodial sentence for common assault, a three month custodial sentence for criminal damage and a one month custodial sentence for causing improper use of a public communications network.

Those periods of custody are to run concurrently with each other.

The Judge invoked the suspended sentence imposed on September 3, 2021, for a period of one month to run consecutively with the three month sentence, totalling four months.

A restraining order in the usual terms was granted for a period of two years.