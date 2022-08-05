Man in court over grievous bodily harm offence

A Moy man has appeared in court charged with an offence of grievous bodily harm.

Dillan Roberts, (25), of Roxbourough Row, Moy, appeared at Craigavon Courthouse on Wednesday, August 3 for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant is charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon on another male on April 15 last year.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released Roberts on his own bail of £500 with a number of stringent conditions to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Courthouse on October 7.