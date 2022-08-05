MP and Mayor take up hiking challenge for B-Positive and Daisy Lodge

Local MP Carla Lockhart and Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Paul Greenfield are asking the community to get behind a 24 hour hike in aid of local charity B Positive, and the Cancer Fund for Children’s Daisy Lodge facility in Newcastle.

Carla Lockhart said:

“We are both inspired by Adam and the B Positive team, and the ongoing work of Daisy Lodge makes such a difference to children and their families who are facing such huge health challenges.

"In response Paul and I have entered a team into the 24 hour hike for Little Heroes, taking place tomorrow at Craigavon Lakes. We would love some additional members of our team, and would encourage anyone interested to get in touch.”

Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield added:

“Adam’s Army and B Positive continue to do amazing work at raising awareness of children’s cancer. Adam is a real hero locally, and I am delighted to be getting behind this fundraiser that will support B Positive and the invaluable work of Daisy Lodge.

"Donations are welcome, and a GoFundMe page has been set up – details can be found on my Facebook page, and on Carla’s Facebook page. Please support us if you can, either financially or through being part of our team.”