Pair to contest public order and weapon charges

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

Staff Reporter

Two men are set to contest charges relation to an alleged on-street public order incident in Portadown earlier this year.

Tiago Cande (26) from Main Street, Coalisland and Saturnimo Samory Ture (38) from Killymoon Street, Cookstown are jointly accused of using disorderly behaviour and having an offensive weapon in public, namely a knife on 19 April.

Defence lawyers for the pair entered not guilty pleas to the charges at Craigavon Magistrates Court on their clients’ behalf.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remanded them on continuing bail to attend for a contested hearing on 31 August.

