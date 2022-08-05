Progress continues towards new Lurgan Train Station

Local MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed assurances from the Infrastructure Minister that work is ongoing towards the development of a new train station for Lurgan.

The DUP representative has been working on this investment for some time, and hosted a visit by the former Minister Nichola Mallon to the site to discuss the needs of rail users in Lurgan and the surrounding area.



Carla said:

“The Department for Infrastructure has given me assurances that they are committed to delivering a new train station for Lurgan. This is a very welcome commitment, and it is now vital that the scheme is progressed towards construction phrase as quickly and as smoothly as possible.

"I recently engaged with the Department in written correspondence seeking an update. I am informed that the business case is nearing completion, and will be concluded by the end of this year. This will be followed by a preparation of contract documents in readiness for procurement. Ultimately, the much anticipated construction works are currently scheduled to commence in Autumn 2025.

"I know many people who use this station for leisure of for commuting will be keen to see this timescale met, if not accelerated. Be assured I will be continuing to engage with the Department to achieve ongoing progress.”