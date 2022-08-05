Woman charged with child cruelty and drugs possession

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

A woman has appeared in court in relation to charges of child cruelty and possessing drugs.

The accused, who is aged in her twenties but cannot be named to protect the identity of the children is accused of assaulting one child and neglecting another, both in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on 26 July when the defendant is also accused of unlawfully having the prescription-only drug Alprazolam.

A police officer familiar with the facts of the case told Craigavon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remanded the accused on continuing bail and ruled there must be no contact with the children other than approved and supervised by Social Services.

The case will return to court on 26 August.

