Alternative disposal agreed in assaults case

A case involving assaults on two people during an incident earlier this year have been deemed suitable to be dealt with by alternative disposal.

Sebastian Kaczmarek (45) from Mahon Drive, Portadown was accused of assaulting a male and female on 11 April.

However at the most recent sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court a prosecuting lawyer said the case had been reviewed and was suitable for formal caution.

District Judge Bernie Kelly ordered the charges to be withdrawn once the caution has been administered by police.