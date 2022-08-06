Contest date in multiple motoring offences case

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

A contest date has been set in the case of thirty-year-old man who denies multiple motoring charges which allegedly occurred in the Banbridge Road area of Lurgan.

Douglas Luis Black from Blacks Lane, Tandragee is accused of driving while unfit through drink or drugs on 18 March as well as failing to report an accident where damage was accused and failing to provide a breath specimen in relation to driving while unfit.

A defence solicitor entered not guilty pleas to the charges on his client’s behalf at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

District Judge Bernie Kelly listed a contest for hearing on 7 September.

