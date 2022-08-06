Multiple charges after alleged knife incident in Lurgan

A twenty-nine-year-old man has appeared in court on a total of seven charges including assaults and threats to kill.

Conor Quinn from Meeting House Road, Lisburn is accused of assaulting four people, threatening to kill two of them and possessing a knife in public.

Offending is alleged to have occurred in the Victoria Street area of Lurgan on 22 March.

A police officer familiar with the facts of the case told Craigavon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remanded Quinn on continuing bail to return to court on 17 August.