Multiple charges after alleged knife incident in Lurgan

Multiple charges after alleged knife incident in Lurgan

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

info@yourlurgan.com

A twenty-nine-year-old man has appeared in court on a total of seven charges including assaults and threats to kill.

Conor Quinn from Meeting House Road, Lisburn is accused of assaulting four people, threatening to kill two of them and possessing a knife in public.

Offending is alleged to have occurred in the Victoria Street area of Lurgan on 22 March.

A police officer familiar with the facts of the case told Craigavon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remanded Quinn on continuing bail to return to court on 17 August.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com