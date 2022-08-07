Lurgan teen charged with public order offences

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

A Lurgan teenager has appeared in court in relation to a number of public order charges alleged to have been committed last month.

Ryan Shortt (19) from Carrickvale Manor is accused of using disorderly behaviour assaulting police, resisting arrest and damaging a cell van door.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on 11 July at Old Portadown Road, Lurgan.

A police officer familiar with the facts of the case told Craigavon Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remanded Shortt on continuing bail to appear again on 17 August.

