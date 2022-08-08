ABC: Lurgan development named

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has approved the name of a development in Lurgan.

The application to name the development, located on Glenavon Lane and consisting of 14 dwellings came before the committee on Wednesday, August 3.

Members were told the applicant had proposed three names for the development: New Line Cottages; Glenavon Avenue and Wilsons Glen.

It was explained the developers preferred name for the development is New Line Cottages and the main reason for this is the development’s close proximity to the New Line road, coupled with the cottage like design of the properties and the semi-rural setting.

Council’s head of building control Tom Lavery advised members the name complies with the policy as the New Line Road is close by and recommended members approve the name New Line Cottages for the development.

However, he did say that members may wish to consider the other two options but noted option three “includes a name the policy discourages under normal circumstances”.

Councillor Peter Lavery said it would be his preference to name the development Glenavon Avenue as the development is off Glenavon Lane.

“If you are naming it New Line Cottages you might think it is off New Line Road and there may be some confusion getting there,” he said.

“I don’t know what other members think but I think the name Glenavon Avenue is my preference given it is off Glenavon Lane but I am happy to listen to other members’ views”.

Councillor Sorcha McGeown said she was in agreement with Cllr Lavery and was happy to second his proposal to name the development Glenavon Avenue.

Telling the chamber he does “not really like the name New Line Cottages as it is sort of confusing and the development is close to Glenavon” Councillor Sam Nicholson said he was happy to support the proposal on the table.

Cllr Lavery’s proposal to name the development Glenavon Avenue was seconded by Cllr McGeown and the committee voiced its approval for the proposal.