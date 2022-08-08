Contest averted after lesser assault of child admitted

A contest has been averted in a case of which began as child cruelty after the court agreed to accept a guilty plea to a lesser assault charge.

The defendant, who is aged in his thirties but cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was originally charged with causing actual bodily harm on 23 January.

He denied this and on the day a contest was to be heard at Craigavon Magistrates Court, a medical report was considered by District Judge Bernie Kelly who noted the child sustained bruising and scratches to the left temple.

Based on the lower level of injury she agreed to accept a guilty plea to a lesser assault.

The defendant had already admitted damaging a car window during the same incident, however an additional charge of wilfully assaulting the child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health was withdrawn as it was deemed to be encompassed within the accepted assault matter.

Judge Kelly ruled pre-sentence reports were required and remanded the defendant on continuing bail to return to court on 14 September.