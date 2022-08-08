Get ready to flock to Tannaghmore Bird Fair

Tannaghmore Gardens, Craigavon is once again the beautiful setting for the annual Tannaghmore Bird Fair which this year takes place on Saturday 27 August from 10am – 4pm.

The ever-popular event, which this year celebrates it’s 25th anniversary, will feature an extensive poultry fair, sheep dog trials, impressive birds of prey from Flying Falcons, blacksmithing, wood turning and stick carving demonstrations, arts and craft activities, climbing wall, Downe Vintage Car Club display plus exciting entertainment throughout the day including the amazing Armagh Rhymers.

As well as being a fantastic day out for all the family, the bird fair is a superb opportunity for the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council operated Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Farm to promote rare breed poultry which has been hatched and reared over the year on the farm as well as offer a platform for breeders to acquire new stock and showcase their own poultry.All buyers and sellers are required to be DAERA registered and have a flock number.

Entry to the event is £6 per car or £4 per person entering the site on foot, payable on the day at the main entrance to Tannaghmore Gardens.

So don’t fall ‘fowl’ of missing out, come along and spread your wings at Tannaghmore Bird Fair and enjoy a fabulous festival of fine feathered friends.