Officers spot defendant driving on the wrong side of the road

A motorist, who was observed by police driving on the other side of the road, has pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The case of John McKenna, (59), of Charlestown Road, Derrytrasna, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 5.

The court heard that on June 26 this year, police were on mobile patrol across from a licensed premise in Lurgan.

They witnessed two males get into a red coloured vehicle and travel in the direction of the Derrymacash Road, with the car being seen drifting onto the other side of the road with oncoming traffic in the other direction.

Officers activated lights and sirens and the vehicle remained on the opposite side of the road and then stopped after realising the police were behind.

They spoke with the driver who was slurring his words, smelt of intoxicating liquor and he stated he had a few pints.

After failing a preliminary test, McKenna was conveyed to custody where an evidential sample read 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In his defence, the court was told that McKenna was out with a number of friends and took a couple of drinks and drove his car.

It was conceded that he is “embarrassed” to be before the court and wished for the matter to be dealt with as soon as possible.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £350 and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for the offence.