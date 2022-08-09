ABC: Artificial grass development query

The head of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has confirmed that artificial grass would be treated the same as natural grass when considering an open space within a development.

The issue was raised by Alliance Party councillor Peter Lavery at the local authority’s planning committee meeting on Wednesday, August 3.

Raising the matter as an item of any other business, the Lurgan councillor told the chamber he had noted discussions held on Liverpool City Council about the use of artificial grass and a potential change to permitted development rights and asked what the situation was in regards to this matter locally.

“I assume residents can put down artificial grass at their properties without needing the permission of any organisation, council or otherwise,” said Cllr Lavery.

“However, in terms of developers, would artificial grass be considered as open spaces in terms of larger developments.

“Certain developments of a larger size have to have a certain percentage of open space so I am assuming that open space has to be grass, using normal grass and trees, moreso than this artificial stuff?

“When we are moving toward certain climate goals using artificial products may become less frequent and has there been anything about a change in the legislation in terms of a Northern Ireland basis, which I assume would be an Assembly rather than a council matter in terms of assigning what is and is not permitted development rights.

Telling the chamber he would like to see the detail of discussions held at Liverpool City Council in order to provide an accurate answer to the questions posed, Council’s head of planning, Damian Mulligan confirmed “open space is open space even if it is a hard surface”.

“The use of artificial grass would not take away from the open space,” said Mr Mulligan.

“Open space can include hard surfaces, gravel or tarmac for example so the use of artificial grass or real grass would not be a consideration. If it is open space it is open space.”

With regards to permitted development rights, Mr Mulligan told the chamber it would depend on what the artificial grass is being used for and the environment in which it is to be laid.

“What I would say now is that there are permitted development rights for householders, you are entitled to carry out certain works without planning permission, the laying of artificial grass for example would fall into that category,” he said.

“If you are looking at the laying of an artificial surface in other contexts that may require planning permission depending on the situation.

“For example, if it is a sports pitch somewhere and doesn’t have permitted development rights it would constitute development requiring planning permission.

“So, it depends on the circumstances and details of each case but certainly, if it is your own property, permission would not be required.”

He also said that if changes to permitted development rights were to take place in Northern Ireland, a change to the legislation would be required.

“I would be interested to see the detail in the Liverpool City Council case,” said Mr Mulligan.

“I think what you are getting at is they are considering extending permitted development rights to enable the rolling out of artificial grass in most cases to basically take the pressure of the planning system and I can understand why that would be the case.

“If there was something similar to be rolled out in Northern Ireland it would require a change to the legislation and I would prefer to see the details written down and take a look at it to give a more accurate response but hopefully that is helpful.”