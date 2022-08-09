Court hears how motorist drove after consuming a bottle of wine

A 63-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The case of Deborah Bleakley, of Ballyhannon Road, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 5.

The court heard that July 9 this year, police attended a report of a road traffic collision in the Portadown area, with both drivers being submitted for a preliminary breath test.

When speaking to officers, the defendant made a significant statement stating: “I’ve had a full bottle of wine, 12.4% South African.”

After failing a preliminary breath test, Bleakley provided an evidential sample which read 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In her defence, the court was told that the defendant is a retired woman who pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. It was added that Bleakley had a “stressful” day that afternoon and went to get more alcohol when detected.

Regarding the collision, it was stated that she collided with another vehicle after leaving the car park and that she is embarrassed about the incident.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a £250 fine and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for the offence.