Judge asks for pre-sentence report after man leaves bar with a knife

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

Craigavon Courthouse has heard how a 36-year-old man left a bar carrying a knife.

The case of Ciaran Robinson, of Gallaun, Downpatrick, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 5.

The court heard that on July 3 this year, staff at a licenced premises in Lurgan told police that a male had left the bar carrying a large knife.

Police were directed to where he was and they found him with the knife in his left hand and Robinson complied when asked to drop the weapon.

After hearing the facts of the case, District Judge Bernie Kelly adjourned the case until September 16 for a pre-sentence report to be obtained.

