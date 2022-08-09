Judge claims dishonesty charges fuelled drug habit

A Judge has voiced her rage with a defendant’s drug habit after he pleaded guilty to two charges of theft.

The case of Claudio Manuel Vieira Ferreira, (44), of Garvaghy Park, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 5.

The court heard that on December 15 last year, police received a report of an alleged theft from Lidl in Portadown.

Police spoke with store security who explained that a male had entered the premises at 10:23am and took two bottles of Bushmills Whiskey worth £16.49 and appeared to remove security tags off these bottles with hands and left without making any attempt to pay.

The same male was later observed returning to the same store at 10:40am and again lifted two bottles of Bushmills Whiskey totaling the same amount. Ferreira was observed removing the security tags, concealing the bottles in his jacket and left without making any attempt to pay.

Ferreira returned to the store a day later (December 16) and was followed by store security and remained in the premises until police arrived.

During interview, the defendant made an admission and agreed to repay the store for the goods by 30th January and was made aware that if he did so, then the matter would be dealt with by community resolution notice.

However, police were informed that Ferreira did not return to pay for the goods.

In his defence, the court was told that Ferreira has lived here for 21 years but his criminality has given him “a hiccup” in terms of his immigration status.

It was conceded that the defendant’s addiction to opiods has led to his criminal record but that he is currently on a script and is doing well.

Mr Thompson, defending, stated that Ferreira has showed “a bit of character” by turning up with the money and that he couldn’t take up the community resolution notice as he had no funds to resolve it.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “You’re either drug free or you’re not.

“You have continued throughout your methadone programme to take other drugs.

“Given you have an addiction and you know you have an addiction, it’s not very sensible to take other drugs that are going to add to that addiction but you carried on anyway.

“You have a poor record for offences of dishonesty, those no doubt have been to fuel your drugs addiction.

“There were two separate offences committed one after the other on the same morning, you were not content by having got away with it the first time, you went back to do it a second time.”

The Judge imposed a period of three month custodial for each of the two charges to run concurrently with each other.

Ferreira wished to appeal the sentence and was released on his own bail of £500 with stringent conditions.