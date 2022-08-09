Judge voices rage after defendant breaches determent terms

A Lurgan man, who breached the terms of his deferment, has been jailed for seven months pending appeal.

The case of Kyle Best, (29), of Castle Lane, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 5.

Whilst none of the facts were disclosed to the court, Best pleaded guilty to charges of common assault, two counts of assault on police and resisting police on February 22 last year.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault on March 19 last year.

Furthermore, Best entered guilty pleas to threats to kill, common assault and attempted criminal damage on August 17 last year.

After sentencing had been deferred, a defence solicitor stated that Best had been sober in recent contact between the pair but DJ Kelly responded: “My words were simple – no. No alcohol, none, not even a tiny wee bit.

“I’ve been told at times he drinks to such an extent that he ends up hospitalized for three or four days to get his medical condition stablised – that’s not no alcohol.”

The solicitor asked the Judge to consider imposing a suspended sentence but DJ Kelly replied: “No, I told him no alcohol.

“I’m a woman of my word when I promised him something, I make sure I keep that promise.”

The Judge continued: “I gave you the opportunity to prove me wrong and I asked you to do three things – to behave which you appeared to have done, no drugs and no alcohol. I don’t think that was difficult.

“But you continued to drink to the point where you were hospitalised.

“You have breached the terms of the deferment and I told you when I deferred it what would happen.”

The Judge imposed a two month custodial sentence for each of the four offences on February 22, 2021, with all charges to run concurrently with each other.

The defendant also received a two month custodial sentence for each of the two common assault offences on March 19 last year, with all charges to run concurrently with each other.

Regarding the offences on August 17, the Judge imposed a three month custodial sentence for each offence, with all charges to run concurrently with each other.

However, across each set of offences, the sentences are to run consecutively with each other, totaling seven months.

Best wished to appeal the sentence and was released on his own bail of £250 with stringent conditions.