Judge slams defendant for offence based on sectarian hostility

A Judge has asked how a defendant could have sectarian hatred after turning up at a property and throwing two punches at another woman.

The case of Nicole Smith, (30), of McDonalds Terrace, Magheralin, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 5.

The court heard that in the early hours of November 28 last year, police received a report of an alleged assault in Magheralin.

Upon police arrival, officers spoke with the injured party who alleged that the defendant had turned up at her property intoxicated at 3am and wanted to see her daughter but this was denied.

Following a verbal argument, Smith reached towards the injured party, grabbed her pyjama top and threw two punches towards her.

The assault continued until the front hallway of the property until the injured party and her partner had to escort Smith away from the house and lock the door.

The defendant continued to be aggressive and shout sectarian comments towards the property following this.

On December 2, officers attended Smith’s home address and cautioned her for the offence of common assault, with arrangements put in place for her to attend Lurgan Station for a voluntary interview.

This interview took place on December 9 and she admitted attending the property at the time and stating sectarian comments but denied common assault.

A prosecuting lawyer outlined that the offence was carried out through hostility.

In her defence, the court was told that Smith has no previous convictions and that she apologises for her behaviour on the night in question and for the sectarian remarks that she made.

It was added that her two children are members of the local GAA club and District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “That’s going to be fun isn’t it, when this news hits the press?”.

The solicitor stressed that Smith wants to put this incident behind her and she would give her consent to community service.

DJ Kelly added: “Ms Smith you were convicted after contest, this means you have no credit for the way you approached the matter.

“You don’t have any previous record and that’s something the court has to bear in mind.

“The sentencing exercise in this case has to be enhanced because it has been found to have involved hostility based on sectarianism.

“Whether you like it or not – you are sectarian. You wouldn’t have come out with that phrase if you weren’t.

“The bit I find the most difficult from where I’m sitting is you were six when the Good Friday Agreement was signed.

“So, I’m going to assume you have no personal memories of the Troubles that went on in this country for almost thirty years.

“How do you think it makes those of us who do have such memories feel to know another generation is espousing hatred based solely on someone’s perceived religion?

“How can a six-year-old require such hatred when they never lived through anything to possibly instill such hatred? I have my own views on how that happens.”

The Judge imposed a community service order of 200 hours for the charge of common assault and was warned she will go to prison if she returns to court for any other sectarian offending.