Judge voices rage after defendant doesn't obtain updated PSR

A defendant, who damaged a wardrobe and failed to obtain an updated pre-sentence report, has been jailed for three months pending appeal.

The case of Mark McLoughlin, (20), of Huntingdale Lodge, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 5.

The court heard that on September 30 last year, police were called to an address in Maghery due to a disturbance.

There was a report that a resident of the property had thrown a wardrobe door out of the window.

Police made attempts to make contact with the resident by knocking the door and shouting through the window.

McLoughlin appeared at the window after a bang inside the house but he didn’t allow police access to the property.

The suspect spoke with officers through a window and doing so pulled on a window blind and damaged it.

McLoughlin told officers that he drank a full bottle of whiskey.

In his defence, a solicitor explained that the defendant “threw himself at the mercy” of the court and that there has been no offending in the interim, with McLoughlin attending AA meetings twice a week.

DJ Kelly said: “I had deferred sentencing in this matter for you to do a few simple things.

“I asked for an updated pre-sentence report, no drugs, no alcohol and you were to behave.

“For reasons best known to you, I don’t have a pre-sentence report or there wasn’t an updated one on July 15.

“You were aware one was sought and if you hadn’t heard from probation by the end of June you could have made contact with your solicitor and you chose not to.”

The Judge imposed a period of three month custody for the offence of criminal damage, with McLoughlin released on bail pending appeal.