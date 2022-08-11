Judge alarmed by cannabis amount

A Lurgan man has pleaded guilty to a simple possession of cannabis.

The case of Nathan Marley, (23), of Ballynamoney Grove, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 10.

The court heard that on May 14 this year, police spoke with the defendant regarding a driving matter but they could detect a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle.

When police questioned Marley about this, he immediately handed over a bag of suspected herbal cannabis.

During a notebook interview, the defendant admitted to owning 40 grams of the drug (worth approximately £400) which he purchased for personal use.

In his defence, the court was told that Marley admitted to the offence at the first opportunity and it was “a foolish” decision to have the drug in his possession.

It was added that the defendant is “embarrassed” to be before the court and that he doesn’t have a previous record.

District Judge Bernie Kelly replied: “It’s an awful quantity of drugs to have on him.”

The Judge imposed a fine of £600 and a destruction order for the drug.