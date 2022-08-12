Court hears how motorist hits traffic post

A 53-year-old man, who drove a van into a traffic post whilst over the drink driving limit, has been banned from the roads for a year.

The case of Trevor McCreery, of Derryall Road, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 10.

The court heard that on April 22 this year, police attended a road traffic collision in the early hours of the morning on Mahon Road, Portadown.

A report from a member of the public stated that they seen a van had collided with a traffic post on the junction of the Brownstown Road in Portadown.

Upon arrival, police observed the driver sitting in the van of the crashed vehicle and an independent eye witness said they seen the defendant driving the vehicle down the middle of the Brownstown Road and then collided with a traffic post whilst coming onto the Armagh Road.

Police observed the traffic post which looked to be clearly struck as it was bent and McCreery admitted to drinking alcohol before the collision occurred.

A preliminary breath test resulted in a fail and police enquiries found out that the defendant didn’t own the vehicle and that it belonged to it son, with McCreery not being insured to drive it and he had not have a full driving licence and was therefore unaccompanied.

An analysis of urine was taken and it was found to contain not less than 284 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of urine – the legal limit is 107 milligrammes.

In his defence, the court was told that it was “a horrendous set of facts” and that his record “does him no favours” as he has a bad record for motoring offences.

It was conceded that McCreery had “a very little recollection of the incident” and that he wishes to apologise for his offending.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £150 and a 12 month disqualification for driving while unaccompanied, a £150 fine and a 12 month disqualification for taking and causing damage to a vehicle, a £100 fine and a 12 month disqualification for not displaying any L plates, a £500 fine and a 12 month disqualification for no insurance, a £350 fine and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for driving with excess alcohol and a £200 fine and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for dangerous driving.