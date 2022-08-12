Court hears of verbal argument on street

A Lurgan woman, who was involved in a dispute on the street with a neighbour regarding her grandchildren, has pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly behaviour.

The case of Patricia McCavigan, (62), of Grattan Street, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 10.

The court heard that on the evening of March 23 this year, police received a report that two neighbours were arguing and being abusive to one another in Wellington Street, Lurgan.

Police attended the address to find both defendants shouting at each other on the street, with both of them shouting loudly and in full view of neighbours who came out to watch it.

Police warned both parties about their behaviour in an effort to separate them and this did not deter either of them from stopping as they both used profanities towards each other.

Police spoke to them both and advised them to both return to their home address.

Officers cautioned both parties at the time and McCavigan made no reply to caution.

Pat Vernon, defending, stated that it was “a long standing issue” between the two parties as the defendant’s two grandchildren live beside the other woman in question. It was stated on the day in question that from McCavigan’s point of view, the other woman gives her grandchildren “a hard time” on the street by continuously shouting at them.

It was outlined that on March 23, McCavigan visited the other woman after she shouted at the children a few days prior and accepts that she went out to confront her and to get ask her to leave the children alone.

The solicitor explained that McCavigan instructed that she was goaded by the other woman on the day in question but that she accepts they both shouted in the street and that police were called.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £200 for the offence.