Drink driving offence "a silly mistake", court hears

A Lurgan woman has pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The case of Bridget McConville, (28), of Lake Street, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 10.

The court heard that on July 16 this year, police on mobile patrol observed a vehicle observed in the Lurgan area swerving all over the road.

Police stopped the vehicle and the suspect was in the driver’s seat, with an open bottle of beer in the centre console.

McConville smelt of intoxicating liquor, she was unsteady on her feet and her speech was slurred, with a preliminary breath test resulting in a fail.

An evidential sample read 67 microgrammes alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In her defence, the court was told that McConville was at a house party and she had to go and buy more drink, which was labelled as “a silly mistake”.

It was added that she has been going through a “rough time” with personal circumstances and she pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £300 and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for the offence.