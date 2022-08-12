R driver detected driving at 100mph

An R driver, who was detected travelling at 100mph, has irked the District Judge after appealing his sentence.

The case of Josh Reid, (19), of Peartree Road, Saintfield, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 10.

The court heard that on March 20 this year, police were operating a speed operation within the vicinity of Junction 11 on the M1.

At 6:25pm, police observed a vehicle displaying R plates travelling an estimated speed of 100mph using the laser measuring device.

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver whoreplied: “Can this be dealt with by a warning?”

In his defence, the court was told that Reid faces difficulty with his speed and a previous one month disqualification for using a mobile phone whilst driving.

It was stated on the day in question that the defendant was following his friend to a house in Moira and he didn’t know where he lived, meaning he was scared to touch the hands free to call him and he didn’t know where he was going.

As such, he accelerated for a short distance to 100mph to catch up with his friend but this can’t be used as an excuse for his high speed.

The solicitor explained that Reid uses his car for working purposes and that it was fortunate nothing serious happened due to his speed.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £250 and six penalty points for the offence, meaning that Reid will have to re-sit his test.

An application to fix bail for appeal was made and this was described as “cheeky” by DJ Kelly who remarked that Reid believes there should be no consequences for his high speed.

A bail of £500 was granted with Reid warned he will be off the road “for a long, long time” if he comes before the court again.