Six months DQ for motoring offences

A motorist, who was detected with no insurance and failed to provide his driving licence, has been disqualified for six months.

The case of Hughie Isaac Joseph Doherty, (23), of Dublin Road, Antrim, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 10.

The court heard that on September 5 last year, police observed a vehicle driving on the Armagh Road, Portadown in the direction of Armagh.

A check on police systems showed the vehicle had no insurance and it was subsequently asked to pull in.

However, the driver stated the vehicle was insured and it hadn’t changed over from the previous owner.

Police issued a 55/8 form and after speaking to the defendant further at the roadside, Doherty admitted to driving the vehicle without insurance.

An endorsable fixed penalty notice was issued and accepted at the time with the vehicle then seized.

The defendant stated to police that he sent away for a new driving licence six weeks prior and was told it could take twelve weeks to arrive.

As a result, police granted him an extra six weeks to show his licence at Antrim Station and despite numerous calls to contact the defendant, he never produced his licence.

In his defence, the court was told that Doherty is a disqualified driver until December this year and there was a guilty plea at an early opportunity.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £500 and a six month disqualification for no insurance and a £100 fine and a six month disqualification for failing to produce his driving licence.