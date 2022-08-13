Court hears about assault at Portadown Train Station

A defendant, who punched another male at Portadown Train Station, has been imposed with community service.

The case of Charles Joseph McShane, (38), of Garvaghy Park, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 10.

The court heard that on August 12, 2020, police received a report from the injured party who stated that he had been assaulted by two males at Portadown train station.

The injured party attended Lurgan Police Station and stated to police that whilst he was on his way to the train station, he was followed by the defendant and his son when an altercation took place.

McShane allegedly offered to fight him and the injured party then stated the defendant’s son started to attack him and he ran into the train station followed by McShane and his son.

The injured party alleged that when he moved towards the defendant’s son he began calling for his father who came over and punched the complainant to the face.

The injured party explained that he was dragged to the ground and possibly kicked to the head.

Police observed reddening and abrasions to the right side of his mouth and a split lip which was photographed.

Police went to Portadown Train Station to obtain CCTV footage, however, this was unable to be provided at the time.

Officers attended the home address of the defendant and both at that stage were arrested and brought to Lurgan Custody Suite for interview.

During the interview, McShane made counter allegations that the injured party tried to punch his son numerous times and previously had thrown a pole at him.

Both McShane and his son stated they were in fear of being assaulted by the injured party and they were acting in self-defence.

McShane said during an interview that he may have over-reacted but he believed the injured party was going to attack his son.

In his defence, the court was told there was “a history” between the two families but that McShane accepts he went too far on the day in question.

It was conceded that McShane is embarrassed by his behaviour and is keen to not have his son make the same mistakes he made.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “This is a serious offence because you decided to the law into your own hands.

“You had other options as you could’ve reported any of your concerns to Police which you acknowledged in your pre-sentence report and you didn’t do so.

“I have to say this was a public area you were in as train stations are attended by many different people.

“You had your son with you to assist you in your endeavours which is not exactly the best example of parenting.”

The Judge imposed a community service order of 160 hours for the offence of common assault.