Excess speed case heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court

A motorist has pleaded guilty to a charge of excess speed.

The case of Gediminas Balciunas, (40), of Roxborough Park, Moy, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 10.

The court heard that on January 3 this year, on the A27 Armagh Road, Portadown, the defendant was detected travelling at 38mph in a 30mph zone.

The defendant was issued with a conditional offer of a fixed penalty but he failed to take it up within the specified time.

Representing himself, Balciunas apologised for his speed and said he paid a fine which was returned to him but DJ Kelly outlined that this was due to him not having a Northern Ireland driving licence.

The Judge imposed a £75 fine and a six month disqualification for the offence.