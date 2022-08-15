Jail time for wearing fake suicide vest

A court has been told how a defendant wore a fake suicide vest and covered himself in oil.

The case of John Gerard Duffy, (23), of Churchhill Park, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 12.

The court heard that on June 10 this year, police received a call from a public box on Garvaghy Road, Portadown, that a male was wearing a suicide vest.

Police attended the area and observed the defendant walking down the middle of the road and was attempting to conceal items under his jacket.

Officers observed a pipe, wires and mobile phones under the jacket and the defendant was acting in an aggressive manner, stating he was going to blow up police.

Duffy was observed by police helicopter walking into the grounds of a business in Portadown and after entering the site, he was seen lifting a drum of cutting oil from a storeroom and pour the contents over himself.

The defendant was contained by local police officers from the armed response unit and he was later detained under the Mental Health Order before being taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment.

Duffy was arrested on June 21 and stated during interview: “I really don’t know why I did this, it was a dangerous and stupid act, I’m extremely sorry and embarrassed.”

Conor Lunny, defending, said that it was “an extreme example” of Duffy’s mental health issues and he was in a low state on the day in question.

Mr Lunny added that his client isn’t in breach of any suspended sentences and he served a short term in prison which should have given him “the shock required”, but it didn’t work.

The solicitor finalised his point in mitigation by explaining that both drink and illicit drugs have played a part in Duffy’s behaviour.

District Judge Bernie Kelly noted that the offences were serious matters and imposed a two-month custodial sentence for communicating false information to cause belief of explosion and a three-month custodial sentence for the theft charge.

Both periods of custody are to run concurrently.