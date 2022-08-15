Lurgan man fined for abusive call to police officer

A Lurgan man, who left “a stupid voicemail” to a police officer, has had his case heard at Craigavon Courthouse.

The case of Philip McCready, (28), of Shimna Walk, was heard during the sitting on Friday, August 12.

The court heard that on September 29 last year, police called at the home of the defendant in order to serve a summons.

Whilst there, the police officer was subjected to verbal abuse and an exchange ensued which alarmed him.

Police left and the officer received a message on his work phone which was abusive.

On October 1 last year, he received an abusive call by McCready with the defendant making a full admission.

In his defence, the court was told that the defendant has just been released from Magilligan Prison for different types of offending and the charge before the court stems from a disagreement with the police officer.

It was accepted that McCready left the policeman “a stupid voicemail” and he wishes to apologise to the court and the officer.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £400 for the offence of improper use of a public communications network.