Third breach of VOPO rages Judge

A Lurgan man, who breached a violent offences prevention order (VOPO) for a third time, has been jailed for seven months.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of David Clarke, (26), of Cheshire Mews, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 12.

The court heard that on January 12 this year, staff at the Range in Portadown reported two thefts of items valued around £300, with one of them occurring two days previous.

These thefts were observed on CCTV by police who identified four different suspects, with one of those being the defendant before the court.

Clarke and one of the co-accused were seen lifting the items with the other two co-accused keeping an eye out.

The theft on January 10 was oxi stain removal tablets to the value of £90.99, with the offence on January 12 being a theft of dental products to the value of £208.76.

CCTV footage showed the defendant and his co-accused lifting these items, placing them in bags and leaving the shop with making no attempt to pay.

During interview, Clarke made no comment and due to four accomplices being involved, a compensation of £75 would be sought.

Furthermore, on June 21 last year, police received a report from a third party and as a result attended an address in Portadown, with officers speaking to a person who was intoxicated alongside the defendant.

The defendant was subject to a VOPO with conditions not to be intoxicated and not to be in the company of a female without first notifying his designated risk manager.

Clarke was arrested, taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for a head wound and made the case that he only met the lady that evening, he was invited back to her flat, they were not in a relationship and it would have not been possible to contact his designated risk manager about the visit.

In his defence, the court was told that there inevitably about the sentencing outcome but that Clarke breached the VOPO by being intoxicated and not due to a relationship with the lady in question.

It was added that the VOPO was made in October 2019 and he had two previous breaches, with the defendant being in custody since June 21 for the matter before the court.

A defence solicitor stressed that Clarke has sorted himself out during custody and that he dealt with the matters as best as he could.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a three month custodial sentence for each of the two theft offences to run concurrently with each other.

For the breach of the VOPO, the Judge imposed a four month custodial sentence.

The four month sentence is to run consecutively with the three month sentence for the theft, totalling seven months.