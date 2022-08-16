Court hears how defendant dislocates police officer's thumb

A Lurgan man, who dislocated a police officer’s thumb, has been jailed for six months.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Sean McDowell, (31), of Ailsbury Park, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 12.

The court heard that on April 2 this year, a Constable was conducting close observations after the defendant had to be handcuffed and limb restrained.

However, McDowell attempted to take the limb restraints off with his teeth and the Constable made efforts to stop the defendant from doing this, however, McDowell lunged towards the officer and attempted to bite him and narrowly missed his left hand.

The Constable attempted to push the defendant away but he resisted and pushed his body weight against the officer, causing his thumb to dislocate.

The officer attended A&E and an x-ray showed his right thumb had been dislocated, a sprained wrist and he was off for two months.

In his defence, the court was told that the dislocation was the thumb coming out and back in which was accepted by McDowell. However, it was added in mitigation that the defendant pleaded guilty even before a decision was taken.

It was added that he has spent one month of real time on remand for the matter and that both he and the police officer would have been through distress about the incident.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a six month custodial sentence for the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.