Defendant pleads guilty to possessing four drugs

A 54-year-old man has pleaded guilty to possessing both Class A and B controlled drugs.

Appearing via video-link from Magilligan, the case of Petras Sakavicius, of Union Street, Craigavon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 12.

As a result of police attending a house on Union Street, Lurgan, on October 21 last year, there were girls in the property and officers had reason to suspect that the defendant had been in possession of controlled drugs.

MDMA (Class A), cannabis (Class B), methylemethcathinone (Class B) and chloromethcathinon (Class B) were found in his possession.

Speaking through a translator, Sakavicius told the court that police entered the property without permission, did whatever they wanted and the facts read out by the prosecutor didn’t happen in the way that was described.

During an interview, the defendant admitted possessing the Class A and B drugs.

In his defence, the court was told that the defendant wished to get the matter dealt with and a solicitor was left perplexed as to why his client was concerned about the facts being read out.

After Sakavicius told the translator that the drugs were neither Class A nor B, defence solicitor Aaron Thompson remarked that was a scientific matter.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a two-month custodial for each of the four charges, with the sentencing to run concurrently with each other.