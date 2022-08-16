Pleas for driving moped without a licence or insurance

A motorist, who bought a moped and drove it an hour later, has pleaded guilty to not having a driving licence or valid insurance.

The case of Aaron McDonald, (31), of Newry Street, Markethill, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 12.

The court heard that on March 5 this year, police observed a male driving a white moped and checks on police systems showed the male to be the defendant and he advised officers he purchased the vehicle one hour before being stopped.

Checks showed that he had no valid insurance nor a valid driving licence as his provisional licence expired in October 2015.

In his defence, the court was told that McDonald had no previous record and he had difficulties in applying for his theory test.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £100 and a six month disqualification for no driving licence and a £200 fine and a six month disqualification for no insurance.