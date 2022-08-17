Lurgan man drives car a week after interim disqualification

A Lurgan man, who drove a week after being imposed with an interim disqualification, has been jailed for three months pending appeal.

The case of Matthew McCluskey, (28), of Brookvale Walk, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 12.

The court heard that on April 15 this year, police were on mobile patrol when they observed a silver vehicle approaching a roundabout from the Tandragee Road, Lurgan.

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver with checks showing he received an interim disqualification from driving on April 8.

Officers then attended his home address and cautioned him for driving whilst disqualified and for driving without insurance.

In his defence, the court was told that McCluskey acknowledged he has a “significant risk” of going to custody and this happened within seven days of his interim disqualification.

A solicitor remarked that the defendant hasn’t driven since and has no further matters before the court in the pipeline.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a three month custodial sentence for driving whilst disqualified and a two month custodial sentence for no insurance.

Both sentences are to run concurrently.

The defendant was further disqualified from driving for a period of 12 months.

An application to fix bail was granted with McCluskey released on his own bail of £500 with stringent conditions.