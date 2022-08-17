R driver receives five penalty points

An R driver, who was detected travelling at a speed of 79mph, has had his licence endorsed with five penalty points.

The case of Martine Cairns, (19), of Sperrin Park, Armagh, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 12.

The court heard that on June 5 this year, police conducting speed checks on the M1, Moira, and they noticed a vehicle travelling from the direction of Lurgan in a speed they estimated to be in the excess limit.

The vehicle was displaying R plates and the speed detected was 79mph.

Cairns was stopped and confirmed he was a restricted driver.

In his defence, the court was told that the defendant takes this matter seriously, he had no previous record and entered a guilty plea.

It was added that he passed his test a year ago and Cairns takes his mum for health appointments.

On the day in question, it was stated that the defendant lost the track of his speed but District Judge Bernie Kelly replied: “If he can’t tell the difference between 45mph and 80mph, I’d be making him sit his test again.”

The Judge imposed a fine of £150 and endorsed Cairns’ licence with five penalty points.