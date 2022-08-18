Five month sentence for kicking police officer on the back of the head

A Lurgan man, who pleaded guilty to assault on police and disorderly behaviour, has been jailed for five months.

The case of Sean Joseph Thompson, (40), of Drumlin Drive, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 17.

The court heard that on April 22 this year, police received a report of a male causing disturbance in a takeaway establishment in Lurgan.

It was reported that the male was extremely intoxicated and aggressive, with a further report made about Thompson causing a further disturbance within the vicinity of Edward Street, Lurgan, where he was trying to fight people and stop traffic.

Police noticed on arrival that the defendant was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and he was aggressive to officers.

Officers attended the takeaway with a staff member explaining that the defendant had entered the premises and caused a disturbance by shouting, swearing and being abusive towards staff members and customers.

A further witness outlined that Thompson was causing a disturbance by going mad, being aggressive towards himself and others.

When the defendant was sitting in the rear of the police vehicle and being conveyed to Lurgan Custody, he became aggressive and kicked an officer in the back of his head whilst he was driving.

Thompson had to be removed from the police vehicle and no injuries to the officer were reported.

In his defence, the court was told that the defendant has had a number of chances to turn his life around by receiving suspended sentences and that he has never really dealt with his addiction to alcohol.

It was added that Thompson has since self-abstained from alcohol and that he has no recollection of events that happened on the evening in question.

District Judge Alan White said: “I think you got a total of twelve suspended sentences on October 1, which is quite remarkable.

“The Judge gave you a chance to stay out of trouble and you didn’t take it.

“Mr Thompson your behaviour was disgraceful, disturbing customers first of all and then kicking a policeman on the back of the head.”

The Judge imposed a five month custodial sentence for each of the two offences to run concurrently with each other, alongside the invoking of the suspended sentences which are also to run concurrently with the five month sentence.