Six points for three motoring offences

A motorist has had his licence endorsed with six penalty points after pleading guilty to three offences.

The case of Hipolito Sousa Sarmento, (48), of Goban Street, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 17.

The court heard that on May 24 this year, police stopped a silver coloured vehicle on the Seagoe Road, Portadown.

Police spoke with the driver and asked him to produce his licence and insurance but the defendant could only produce an East Timor driving licence.

Enquiries were conducted which showed that Sarmento did have insurance for the vehicle, however, as he had been living in Northern Ireland for over two years, he should have been in possession of a provisional licence.

Further enquiries were conducted and it showed the defendant did hold a provisional licence but no L plates were on display on the day in question and he was an unaccompanied driver.

Police made further checks and the insurance company confirmed that they were under the belief that Sarmento held a full licence, therefore, he was further cautioned for driving without insurance.

In his defence, Joe McDonald, of Walker McDonald Solicitors, outlined that his client had a full East Timor driving licence and he had been told last year that because he had been arrested, he had to apply for a provisional driving licence and he thought he could drive under the East Timor driving licence whilst waiting for this to be completed.

However, due to that licence not being valid in this jurisdiction after two years, it meant he wouldn’t have been insured.

District Judge Alan White imposed a fine of £150 and endorsed Sarmento’s driving licence with six penalty points for driving without insurance, a £25 fine for driving whilst unaccompanied and a £25 fine for not displaying L plates.