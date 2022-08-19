Defendant drove over the limit after row with then-girlfriend, court hears

A motorist has pleaded guilty after being detected drink driving.

The case of Michael Douglas, (34), of Ballyoran Park, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 19.

The court heard that on July 23 this year, police had reasons to stop a vehicle on the Loughgall Road, Portadown, with the officers noticing that the defendant had a slurred speech and there was a smell of intoxicating liquor.

A preliminary breath test resulted in a fail with the defendant being arrested and conveyed to custody.

An evidential breath sample read 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In his defence, the court was told that Douglas co-operated with police immediately and decided to drive home after a row with his girlfriend at the time.

It was added that he is employed at a local hospital and he apologies to the court for his behaviour.

District Judge Greg McCourt remarked that this type of offending was foolish and imposed a £200 fine and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested.