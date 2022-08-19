Judge asks for pre-sentence report

A Lurgan man has had his case adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be obtained after pleading guilty to four offences.

The case of Declan Keenan, (25), of Princes Street, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 19.

The defendant has pleaded guilty to charges of theft, taking a motor vehicle without authority, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

All the offences took place on July 3 this year.

District Judge Greg McCourt remarked the severity of the offences and adjourned the case until September 16 for a pre-sentence report.