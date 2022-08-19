Pre-sentence report sought after guilty pleas

A Portadown man, who pleaded guilty to four offences, has had his case adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be obtained.

The case of Glen Irwin, (33), of Eden Avenue, was heard during the sitting at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 17.

The defendant pleaded guilty to charges of possessing a Class C controlled drug (zopiclone), possessing an article in connection with fraud, resisting police and assault on police on March 30 this year.

District Judge Alan White acknowledged the need of a pre-sentence report to help Irwin with his personal issue and he adjourned the case until September 28.