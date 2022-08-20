Court hears how defendant hit own son

A court has been that a Lurgan man, who hit his son with a closed fist, has already paid “a heavy price” in terms of contact with his children.

The defendant, who can’t be named to protect his son’s identity, pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault when his case was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 19.

The court heard that on June 11 this year, police were tasked to an address in Lurgan and upon arrival, officers spoke with a female who made a written statement that her long-term partner had entered their house and hit their 14-year-old son about the head with a closed fist.

Police spoke with the son who made a written statement with the presence of his mother and he explained that he had been at his grandmother’s house along with his father. He confessed that he had taken money from his older brother, adding that his dad shouted for him to get home and he would find out when he got there what would be done to him.

At that stage, he made his way home and the defendant arrived five minutes later and once he entered the living room, the father punched his son about the head a number of times with a closed right fist.

It was further stated by the son that his father threatened to put him into hospital.

A short time later, the defendant left the property and returned to his mother-in-law’s house and at that point, the son contacted the police.

The defendant was arrested later that night and observed some bruising to his hand and he didn’t have any explanation as to how the incident could have occurred.

However, it was recorded that the son didn’t receive any injuries as a result of the episode.

In his defence, the court was told it was not “a pleasant” set of facts but that the defendant pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and that he wanted to meet the case head on.

It was added that his relationship with the children has since broken down, he has problems with alcohol and that he will be embarking on help with the Community Addictions team.

Furthermore, it was conceded that defendant has paid “a heavy price” in terms of his family life for this offence but that it’s his “number one priority” to try and turn that around.

District Judge Greg McCourt urged the defendant to stop drinking otherwise he will have a high chance of re-offending and imposed a combination order of 18 months probation and 80 hours of community service.